Food hygiene ratings handed to 41 establishments in Lancashire - five businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 19:55 GMT

41 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

40 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on November 26.

1. Stefani's Pizzeria, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP

Rated 5 on November 26. | Google

Rated 5 on November 25.

2. Costa, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP

Rated 5 on November 25. | Google

Rated 5 on November 25.

3. Starbucks, Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4HU

Rated 5 on November 25. | Google

Rated 5 on November 22.

4. The Dunes, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA

Rated 5 on November 22. | Google

