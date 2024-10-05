Food hygiene ratings handed to 28 establishments in Lancashire - four businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 11:17 GMT

28 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

28 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on September 26.

1. Grill Shack, Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 6QA

Rated 5 on September 26. | Google

Rated 4 on September 25.

2. Delhi 8, Gamull Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6TQ

Rated 4 on September 25. | Google

Rated 2 on September 4.

3. La Orient, Market Street, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HE

Rated 2 on September 4. | Google

Rated 1 on September 5.

4. Gwok Hing, Eaves Lane, Chorley, PR6 0TR

Rated 1 on September 5. | Google

