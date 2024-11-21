When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Zest Of India, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN Rated 4 on October 18.

Debbie's Diner, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AB Rated 3 on October 22.

Arnie's Sandwich Bar, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DE Rated 5 on November 15.