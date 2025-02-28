When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 29 Lancashire businesses:

1 . The Pyramids (formerly TFC), Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF Rated 3 on January 24.

2 . Lunchbox, Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX Rated 3 on January 28.

3 . Dawn's Tea Rooms & Bakery, Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AR Rated 4 on January 17.

4 . Mike's Kitchen, Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AU Rated 4 on January 17.