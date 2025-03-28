When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Teapot Café, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET Rated 4 on February 20. | Google Photo Sales

2 . 333 Chinese Takeaway, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AF Rated 4 on February 20. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sam's Chippy, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AJ Rated 3 on February 20. | Google Photo Sales