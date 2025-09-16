Food hygiene fails and passes as 12 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

12 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

12 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 1 on August 15.

1. Maggies, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 4BW

Rated 1 on August 15. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on August 8.

2. Sabza, High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1EA

Rated 3 on August 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on August 19.

3. Mitho Momo, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR

Rated 4 on August 19. | Mitho Momo

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on August 14.

4. Shimla Spice, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DW

Rated 3 on August 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyLancashireFood
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice