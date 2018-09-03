Folk duo switch Lancaster venues

Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar’s show on Saturday (September 8) has moved from Ellel Village Hall, Galgate, to Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre.

The folk duo combine Greg’s powerful vocals and driving guitar with Ciaran’s All-Ireland winning fiddle playing.

In 2013 the pair won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award before going on to win the Horizon Award for best breakthrough act from the same source in 2014. In 2015, they were nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Best Duo category.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are priced £12.