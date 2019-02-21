Folk band performing at Garstang library

One of Scotland’s most popular folk bands will be performing at Garstang Library later this month.

Edinburgh-based trio ‘North Sea Gas’ will be singing traditional and contemporary songs composed by themselves, together with humour and story-telling on Thursday February 28 at 7.30pm.

The internationally-acclaimed group has received Gold and Silver disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association, and have already released 19 albums.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “I’m delighted to have such a renowned band playing at one of our libraries.

“I’m told that the evening promises to be a combination of great vocals and harmonies. Many instruments could also be played, including guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans and banjo with a good amount of humour as well.

“All of this, combined with audience interaction should make this a very enjoyable evening.”

Early booking is recommended as tickets are limited for the performance.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.

For more information about the performances or to book tickets, please call in at the library or phone 0300 123 6703.

More information about the group is available at: https://www.northseagas.co.uk/info

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. Membership is free and there are no age restrictions.

More information is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.