Fly-tipping investigation in Halton and Heysham

Lancaster City Council are investigating a number of fly-tipping offences in the area.

An investigation has been launched after rubbish was dumped on Peel Avenue in Heysham.

Fly-tipping at Denny Beck, Halton. Picture by Lancaster City Council.

Rubbish was also dumped at Denny Beck Car Park in Halton which was reported to the council by a member of the public.

Lancaster City Council have said if anyone has any information as to who is responsible please get in touch via email at environmentalhealth@lancaster.gov.uk or call 01524 582935.

Any information provided will be kept confidential.

