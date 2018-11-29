Flute concert at Lancaster Brewery

Flutes & Co is offering an inspiring opportunity to young flautists in Cumbria and North Lancashire.

Their flute orchestra concert ‘Sugar Plums & Mistletoe’ on Sunday December 9, 3pm at Lancaster Brewery will have pieces specially arranged for younger players.

Promising to be a sparkling occasion with a jazz singer, percussion, vibraphone, mince pies and mulled wine, the programme includes arrangements of pieces by Schubert and Shostakovich, film titles and Christmas favourites.

Tickets priced £7.50 adults, £4 children are available from Sue Nicholls tel: 07557 919879 .

Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale, and there is a bar and a raffle.

Tickets for the concert are also available on the door.