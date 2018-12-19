Flooded Lancaster Wetherspoon building sold to new owners

Pub chain Wetherspoon has sold its former premises in Lancaster.

The Green Ayre pub never re-opened after it flooded during Storm Desmond in December 2015.

Initially, a spokesman for Wetherspoon said that the pub, in North Road, and known by some locals as “the bottom Wetherspoon” would eventually re-open for business.

But a member of staff, who did not work at the pub, told the Lancaster Guardian in March 2016 that they had been informed by a senior manager that the pub would be shut for good.

The pub installed wooden boarding at the front later that year, with signs saying it was closed for refurbishment.

Wetherspoon said at the time that {https://www.lep.co.uk/news/plot-thickens-over-lancaster-wetherspoon-future-1-7810762|the pub would re-open, however a spokesman said this week the building had now been sold.

It is not yet clear who the new owner is, but there is a ‘To Let’ sign advertising rental of the building.

Wetherspoon still run one pub in Lancaster - The Sir Richard Owen, in Common Garden Street.