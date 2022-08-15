Five teenagers rescued from sea at Morecambe are lucky to be alive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Lifeboat posted on their Facebook page that on the evening of Thursday, August 11, lifeboat crews were at the Inshore Lifeboat Station developing training plans for the crew.

During this time five teenagers were spotted in the sea who appeared all to be struggling.

The teenagers managed to self rescue however one had gone to the aid of another and as a result had ingested copious amounts of seawater.

Morecambe Lifeboat Station.

Both helms rushed out to stabilise the teenager suffering administering oxygen and stabilising them using their casualty care training.

Without their intervention this situation could have been far worse than the positive outcome achieved.

A spokesman for Morecambe Lifeboat said: “Our thanks to both James Donnell and Marcus Buchanan for their swift intervention.

“This incident is a timely reminder when swimming out on the bay. When swimming stay within your depth. The hot weather can make you easily fatigued and you can tire sooner than you think. Stay within the green groin posts.

“Please beware that Morecambe Bay is not a lifeguarded beach. It was by chance that two of our volunteers where fortunate enough to spot the incident and take immediate action.

Tips when swimming in Morecambe Bay:

- If swimming on the bay consider taking a tow float to utilise if you end up in difficulty

- Wear a brightly coloured swimming hat so you can be seen

- Check the weather forecast and tide times

- Always swim parallel to the shore and not straight out. Cold water and currents can tire you quickly making it difficult to get back to the shore

- Always carry a means of contact. Put a mobile phone in a swimming pouch whilst swimming

- Always tell someone where your going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm if you fail to return

- If you see someone struggling and in trouble call 999 and ask for Coastguard