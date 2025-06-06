Five Lancashire businesses fail food hygiene inspections after 17 establishments visited

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST

17 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on May 21.

1. Owd Barn at Bispham, Spencers Farm, Rufford Road, Ormskirk, L40 3SA

Rated 5 on May 21. | Google

Rated 5 on May 21.

2. Thiz Guyz, Barracks Road, Burnley, BB11 4SB

Rated 5 on May 21. | Contributed

Rated 1 on March 12.

3. Little Sam Thai Restaurant, Wheatsheaf Walk, Ormskirk, L39 2XA

Rated 1 on March 12. | Contributed

Rated 5 on May 19.

4. Arthur's of Aughton, Town Green Lane, Aughton, Ormskirk, L39 6SE

Rated 5 on May 19. | Google

