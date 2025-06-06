When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Owd Barn at Bispham, Spencers Farm, Rufford Road, Ormskirk, L40 3SA Rated 5 on May 21.

2 . Thiz Guyz, Barracks Road, Burnley, BB11 4SB Rated 5 on May 21.

3 . Little Sam Thai Restaurant, Wheatsheaf Walk, Ormskirk, L39 2XA Rated 1 on March 12.