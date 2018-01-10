Five athletes chosen to represent county at cross country championships

The Lancashire County Cross Country Championships were held at Witton Park in Blackburn on Saturday, with a number of Lancaster and Morecambe AC athletes competing.

As a result of these championships, Tobias Swarbrick, Lukas Eichmeyre, Rhys Ashton, Oliver Patterson and Phoebe Hayashi were all selected to represent Lancashire at the Inter-Counties Championships in Loughborough in March.

First to run were the U11 boys. William Wareing held his position throughout the race to finish in fifth, and he was followed by Oliver Ball (20th); Jonathon Pyle (23rd), Ronan Maher (28th) and Allan Sumner in 30th position.

The team was completed by Zach Earnshaw (33rd) and Ben Giles (58th), as the boys’ team finished fourth overall.

Nine-year-old Anna Nicholson continues to improve with a 20th position finish in the corresponding girls’ race.

Tobias Swarbrick in the U13 boys’ race appeared to be running effortlessly as he led from gun to tape, taking the victory and Lancashire title with a 200m lead over second place.

Thomas McGrattan hung on for 13th and was joined by Jack Collett (27th); Archie Honeysett (32nd) and Luke Leadbeatter (44th) as the team took the bronze medal.

In the girls’ race Kirsty Maher finished in 29th position.

The club’s other competing U13 girl, Mia Brayshaw competed in the Cumbrian equivalent race.

In the U15 Boys Lukas Eichmeyer (fourth) and Rhys Ashton (fifth) jostled for position throughout the race, only in the closing stages did Lukas’ finishing speed take him across the line in front.

The boys were joined by Oliver Patterson who took sixth position in his first race for the club.

In the U15 girls’ Phoebe Hayashi worked her way through the field to take sixth place, while Beth Davey finished an excellent 10th and Kirty Hamilton 26th.

Four senior men toed the line with David Brown first home in 29th.

He was joined by Mark Leadbeatter (38th); James Dalgleish (13th Vet 40) and Graham Hodgson (7th Vet 55).