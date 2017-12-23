Firefighters tackle roof blaze at commercial premises

Firefighters used an aerial ladder on a roof blaze at commercial premises in Lancaster.

Crews from Bolton le Sands, Carnforth, Lancaster, Morecambe and the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool tackled the fire at the 50m by 20m building on Mill Lane, Halton, which had solar panels on the roof.

The fire was located on the roof.

Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder, triple extension ladder and one hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Crews were at the scene for about two hours.

There were no casualties.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.