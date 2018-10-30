Firefighters' early morning scramble to tackle plastic bin fire

Firefighters in Lancaster were called out this morning to tackle a fire involving a plastic bin.

Fire crews from Lancaster attended the incident in Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster, at 7.14am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The incident involved a plastic bin in the ground floor of a domestic property.

"Firefighters used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"There was one casualty treated by crews for suspected smoke inhalation prior to being checked over by ambulance crews.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately one hour."