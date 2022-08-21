Firefighters continue to put out derelict mill blaze in Accrington as drone footage locates burning gas pipe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas is being treated as the most likely cause of a serious blaze that started before 16:50 on Saturday, in the Church area of Accrington.

Fire crews extinguished a fire from the gas supply at around 11:57 this morning, after a team from Cadent Gas became involved with the investigation.

A Lancashire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: Cadent Gas have now isolated the gas mains supply and the fire from the gas supply has now been extinguished. Firefighters are currently looking for hotspots and a multi-agency fire investigation is underway.”

Arial footage was able to identify how effective the water jets were applying water onto the fire, and spotted a burning gas pipe within the building,

A burning gas pipe was identified by drone footage, posted on the LFRS twitter page at 23:30 last night.

Six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water bowser and air unit attended the fire, which was ‘well alight when crews arrived’.

Blackburn Road remains closed both ways.

