Firefighters were mobilised this afternoon to tackle a fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Morecambe fire station were sent to Clarendon Road West at 4.37pm after getting reports of a fire.

The fire involved an outhouse in the road.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for 25 minutes.

No casualties have been reported.