Firefighters called out to vehicle on fire on M6 near Lancaster
A vehicle caught fire on the M6 northbound between junction 32 Broughton and junction 33 Galgate.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for forty five minutes.
Most Popular
The vehicle was subsequently recovered 13 hours ago.
It is not known whether there were any traffic holdups due to the vehicle fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.