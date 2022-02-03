Fire station near Lancaster at risk of closure amid Cumbria Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner plans

The expansion of Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall’s responsibilities to include fire – with his role expanding to that of Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) - could lead to the closure of three fire stations, due to cuts to the fire and rescue service budget.

Three stations, at Arnside, Frizington and Staveley, were previously threatened with closure before being saved.

Local union officials believe that Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall is only pushing forward with the plan because he wants to use the new post to grow his profile and then fulfil further political ambitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arnside Fire Station. Photo: Google Street View

It is thought that the fire and rescue budget is likely to be cut under a PFCC arrangement as the council will no longer be able to ‘top-up’ the fire and rescue budget, and the PFCC will have the latitude to impose cuts that will impact the fire and rescue service disproportionately relative to the police.

Fire Brigades Union north west regional secretary Ed Burrows said: “The people of Cumbria could end up suffering, with three fire stations closing, all because Peter McCall wants to advance his political career and get more power.

"Any plan that includes closing fire stations must be opposed – if that happens the public will be left waiting longer for fires to be put out. The only way the future of these three fire stations can be guaranteed is if Peter McCall steps back on his plan, and we’re calling on him to do this today.”

The union also believes that the planned changes would be undemocratic. Currently, Cumbria fire and rescue management is led by an elected portfolio holder, directly accountable to the public. A PFCC would only be answerable only to a “scrutiny panel” – appointed by the PFCC themselves, and with limited power.

Furthermore, the union believes that fire and rescue service management needs to be kept separate from police management, due to the differing natures of the two services. Unlike policing, fire and rescue is a humanitarian service which rescues anyone, regardless of crime.