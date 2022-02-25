Fire on roof at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Colleagues acted quickly according to protocol and evacuated a small number of colleagues situated close to the fire to ensure their safety.

Two wards also carried out the necessary preparations to evacuate should it be required.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly and safely, and thankfully no further evacuation was needed and no-one was hurt.

The fire broke out on the roof of Medical Unit 1, pictured here at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene but services are running as normal and patients are advised to attend any planned appointments,, said the chief executive of the hospital trust.

A full investigation will now take place to understand what happened.

Chief Executive of Morecambe Bay Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Aaron Cummins, said: "I would like to offer a huge thank you to all colleagues who quickly pulled together to ensure the safety of colleagues and patients inside Medical Unit 1, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their hard work in extinguishing the fire before it had a more serious impact."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 9.54am today, Friday, to a fire that involved the roof space of Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters worked to ensure the surroundings were safe by removing damaged materials.