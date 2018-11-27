Fire on Lancaster industrial estate closes Caton Road

Traffic is building up through Lancaster city centre after a large fire off Caton Road caused the road to be closed.

Six fire crews from Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and Silverdale were joined by the aerial support unit at the scene on Lansil Industrial Estate, off Caton Road, just after 10.30am today, Tuesday, where a fire service spokesman said a blaze had broken out on open land near several buildings.

Police closed the road to traffic and staff working on the estate were all evacuated from the area.

The road closure is currently causing tailbacks to traffic in the area, and is expected to continue for some time while the emergency services deal with the incident.