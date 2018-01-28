Fire experts investigate village blaze

An investigation is continuing today into the cause of a fire which badly damaged a house in the picturesque village of Wray near Lancaster.

The blaze is thought to have started in the garage of the property in The Orchard and spread into the house.

Five fire crews and an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, Lancaster, Hornby and North Yorkshire dealt with the incident.

They were called at around 6.40pm on Saturday evening and crews were still at the property after 11pm.

Fire investigators were due to return this morning to continue their work.

One theory being looked at is the blaze could have started in a tumble drier in the garage. There were no casualties.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “It looks like it started in the garage and spread into the upper floors.

“It was quite a serious fire and caused quite a bit of damage, mainly to the garage and a bedroom on the floor directly above.

“We had to break in through the roof using our aerial ladder platform to make sure it had not spread even further into the roof space.

“There is a fire investigation going on at the moment to determine the cause.

“There was a tumble drier in the garage and we are looking at the possibility that was the cause of it.”