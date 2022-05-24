Fire crews tackle two blazes in Morecambe and Heysham

The crews first received a call just before 11am, and two appliances attended a fire at an outbuilding in Crofters Fold, Heysham.

On arrival, the team discovered the incident involved two domestic garages.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

One of the fires was in a flat in Thornton Road. Photo: Google Street View

They were at the scene for around three hours.

And then later that day, three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic building fire in Thornton Road, Morecambe, after being called out just before 8pm.

The incident involved a flat on the first floor, and one casualty was assessed before being placed in the care of paramedics.

Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.