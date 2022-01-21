Fire crews tackle flat fire close to Lancaster City FC's Giant Axe ground.
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a ground floor flat close to Lancaster City's football ground this afternoon.
Three crews from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the building in Hubert Place, off West Road, at around 1:20pm.
They wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the flat.
The crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes. There were no casualties.