News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Fire crews called to car blaze after ‘loud bangs’ heard in Heysham

Firefighters were called to a car alight in Heysham on Saturday night.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews attended Greenfinch Way at 10.46pm and spent an hour and a half at the scene extinguishing the blaze.

Residents living near the incident had posted on social media saying they heard loud bangs and an explosion, as well as seeing smoke in the area.

Related topics:ResidentsHeysham