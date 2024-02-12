Fire crews called to car blaze after ‘loud bangs’ heard in Heysham
Firefighters were called to a car alight in Heysham on Saturday night.
Crews attended Greenfinch Way at 10.46pm and spent an hour and a half at the scene extinguishing the blaze.
Residents living near the incident had posted on social media saying they heard loud bangs and an explosion, as well as seeing smoke in the area.