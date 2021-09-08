Fire breaks out at ground floor flat in Lancaster
A fire broke out at a ground floor flat in Lancaster late last night (September 8).
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:04 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:08 pm
Crews from Lancaster and Morecambe rushed to the scene in Water Street at around 12.10am.
The fire involved a ground floor flat which was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.
Firefighters also used a fan unit to clear the property of smoke.
They were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
