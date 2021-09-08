Fire breaks out at ground floor flat in Lancaster

Crews from Lancaster and Morecambe rushed to the scene in Water Street at around 12.10am.

The fire involved a ground floor flat which was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

Firefighters also used a fan unit to clear the property of smoke.

Crews from Lancaster and Morecambe rushed to the scene in Water Street.

They were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.