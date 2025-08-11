Finalists revealed for prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 celebrating county's best
The announcement was made today by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s official Local Visitor Economy Partnership, which runs the only county-wide awards dedicated to recognising excellence across the sector.
Between now and the awards ceremony in February 2026, each finalist will face a rigorous judging process, including mystery shopping, unannounced visits and interviews with an independent panel.
Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director at Marketing Lancashire, said: “Today’s finalists showcase the best in class in Lancashire. The applications have undergone a rigorous shortlisting process mapped against nationally set criteria, and we hope they will be delighted to hear that they have earned a spot in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.
“Congratulations to all this year’s finalists, you’ve risen to the challenge and are now on your way to winning a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award.
“We wish you all the best and look forward to celebrating your achievements at the award ceremony in February 2026.”
The annual awards not only celebrate Lancashire’s tourism success stories but also act as a springboard for national recognition.
Winners in several categories will go forward to compete in the Visit England Awards for Excellence.
Last year’s New Tourism Business winner, Eight at Gazegill in Rimington, went on to claim Bronze at the 2025 national awards.
The team were one of only three winners recognised from 128 entries into the national awards for the category.
The full list of finalists for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 is:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*
- Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
- Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
- WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough
Business Events Venue of the Year*
- Burnley Football Club
- North End Events at Preston North End FC
- Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
- Winter Gardens Blackpool
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*
- Claylands Park, Cabus
- Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
- The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
Cultural Venue / Organisation
- The Dukes, Lancaster
- The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham
- The Whitaker Museum and Gallery, Rawtenstall
- Winter Gardens Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
- Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood
- Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne
- HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe
- The Lawrence, Padiham
Experience of the Year*
- Bowland & Bay – Artisan Foodie Adventures, Scorton
- HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe
- Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours
Family Owned / Run Business
- Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
- Elgin Hotel / Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
- Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
- sō-lō, Aughton
- Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven
Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year
- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
- Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa, Clayton-le-Moors
- Ribby Hall Weddings, Wrea Green
- Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Large Hotel of the Year*
- Barton Manor Hotel & Spa, Barton
- Big Blue Hotel, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool
- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
- Holiday Inn Blackpool
- Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year*
- Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk
- Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale
- Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool
- Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
- Showtown Blackpool
New Tourism Business of the Year*
- Go Ape Blackburn
- Park Hall Hotel and Spa, Charnock Richard
- The Bath Morecambe
Pub of the Year*
- Assheton Arms, Downham
- Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle
- The Black Bull, Old Langho
- The Royal Dyche, Burnley
Regenerative Tourism Award*
- Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
Self Catering Accommodation*
- Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne
- Cuthbert Hill Farm, Chipping
- Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year*
- Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn
- The Lawrence, Padiham
- The Royal at Heysham – Part of Thwaites
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year*
- Astley Hall Museum, Coach House and Park, Chorley
- Cedar Farm, Mawdesley
- Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe
- The Hole in Wand, Blackpool
Taste of Lancashire Award*
- Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley
- Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington
- Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn
- Lakeside Kitchen, Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
- The White Bull at Oswaldtwistle
Wedding Venue of the Year
- Beeston Manor, Hoghton
- Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury
- The Glass House, Staining
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
- Wennington Hall, Wennington
*Winners in these categories will have the chance to represent Lancashire in the Visit England Awards for Excellence.
Finalists for the prestigious Unsung Hero Award, which honours individuals who go above and beyond in Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector, will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, entries remain open until September 12, 2025 for the categories of Small Event, Large Event, and Hospitality & Tourism Student Award.
Finalists in these categories will be announced later in September.
The Taste Producer Awards, run in partnership with Booths, will open for applications in September, with finalists revealed in December.
Early sponsors for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 include Links Signs and Graphics, North Lancs Training Group, Burnley FC Conference and Events and Harrison Drury.