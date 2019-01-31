Final journey of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt

Brave Overton schoolboy Reece Holt will be taken on his final journey tomorrow, Friday February 1.

Reece will be dressed in the Lancaster Royal Grammar School uniform he was so proud of during the journey from his home in Overton to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

The procession will leave Overton at 1.30pm and the route will pass along Morecambe promenade, where many well-wishers are expected to line the way to pay their respects.

The cars will then, weather dependent, turn down Broadway towards the crematorium, where the service will take place from 2.30pm.

Those wishing to attend the service are welcome to do so, but Reece’s family has asked that seating inside the crematorium is made a priority for family and close friends.

It is expected that screens and speakers will air the service to any people gathered outside.

Those attending are asked to wear something gold to mark childhood cancer awareness, or to dress in the Team Reece charity colours of purple and green.

Reece passed away on January 18 at the age of 13.

He had been fighting Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour affecting just 10 children a year, since May 2016.

After enjoying Christmas, Reece’s health took a sudden downward turn, and he was being cared for in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he passed away with his family around him.