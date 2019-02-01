Final journey of brave Overton schoolboy Reece Holt now under way

The final journey of brave schoolboy Reece Holt is under way today, Friday February 1.

Dressed in the Lancaster Royal Grammar School uniform he was so proud of, the 13-year-old is being taken in a horse drawn carriage from his Overton home as part of a funeral procession which is taking in Morecambe promenade on its way to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Well-wishers have lined the way to pay their respects, many of them holding gold balloons to mark childhood cancer awareness.

The funeral service will take place from 2.30pm.

It is expected that screens and speakers will air the service to any people gathered outside.

Those attending have been asked to wear something gold, or to dress in the Team Reece charity colours of purple and green.

Reece passed away on January 18.

He had been fighting Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour affecting just 10 children a year, since May 2016.

After enjoying Christmas, Reece’s health took a sudden downward turn, and he was being cared for in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he passed away with his family around him.

Well-wishers line the promenade to pay their respects to Reece Holt.

