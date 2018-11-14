Final farewell to champion of Morecambe Evelyn Archer - pictures and video

Friends and family of a former Lancaster City Councillor and champion of Morecambe gathered to pay their respects this week.

Evelyn Archer, who was also a former head of Morecambe Town Council, and chair of the Friends of the Winter Gardens, passed away on Sunday November 3.

A funeral procession left the Winter Gardens on Wednesday November 14, and made its way to Morecambe Parish Church, before an interment at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.

A wake was later held at The Winter Gardens, where Evelyn spent much of her later life campaigning for its future.

Everyone was invited to attend the wake and remember her life.

Mourners pay their respects at Evelyn Archer's funeral

Read more: HERE

Flowers at Evelyn Archer's funeral

The funeral of Evelyn Archer

Tributes to Evelyn Archer