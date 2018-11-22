Film makers produce novel look at Lancaster and Morecambe history

A group of film makers have announced a DVD release of their celebrated work.

LuneTube’s Hyperlocal Histories of North Lancashire (Series One) brings together nearly 40 films produced by the group of local film makers and history enthusiasts.

The team have documented everything from an ancient church bell in the Lune Valley to a disused tram at Sunderland Point.

They’ve traced the history of Morecambe’s cinemas and looked into secret wartime work in Middleton. Their films focus on lesser-known stories from local history and visit locations all over north Lancashire.

Earlier this year, the work of LuneTube was added to the collections of the North West Film Archive at Manchester Metropolitan University, to be held for the benefit of future generations.

The group have also toured the area, presenting screenings of their work to clubs, societies, schools and community groups, to great acclaim.

LuneTube’s films have attracted more than 60,000 viewers on their website, since launching in September 2017.

LuneTube producer Janine Bebbington is confident the DVD will prove popular.

She said: “We’ve been planning this disc for a while and with Christmas coming up, it seemed like the perfect time.

“We go out and deliver presentations of our work and are often asked if we have a DVD, so we know there will be a lot of interest. It will make a great gift – who wouldn’t want to receive a lovely package of local films in their stocking?”

Fellow producer David Chandler added: “Looking at the series one collection, it’s a great body of work – full of variety and interest. I think people will learn a lot about the area from watching our films.”

LuneTube recently launched a second series on their website, with an investigation into Lancaster’s Roman past, presented by regular contributor Phil Black.

“Phil brings a really fresh and engaging take on Lancaster’s history,” said Janine. “We have lots more to come, including our first foray over the border into Yorkshire!”

“In the meantime, viewers can re-live our adventures so far on the DVD.”

For more information on LuneTube and to order the DVD, visit http://lunetube.co.uk