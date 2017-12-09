Festive fun run on the way

One of Lancashire's largest athletics clubs is taking to the track to raise funds for its new club house.

Lancaster and Morecambe Athletic Club, based in Lancashire, is holding its 'Christmas Festive Fun Run' at 11am on Wednesday, December 27, at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre in Doris Henderson Way, Lancaster.

The festive medal awarded to all those taking part.

Families and fun runners are encouraged to take part, with the route being flat and 4km. More seasoned competitors are also welcome.

A spokesman for the run said: "There will be a great atmosphere and a festive medal for all finishers, and runners are very welcome to run in fancy dress."

Entry fee is £3.50 with an upper limit of 400 runners placed. A number of prizes will be available for those that take part.

The event has so far received sponsorship from Lancaster Runners Centre, Tesco, Morrisons and Barton Grange Garden Centre.

Runners can book their place in the race here.