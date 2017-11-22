Festive fair in aid of Lancaster hospice

A festive fair will take place this week in aid of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

Eight supporters of the hospice who took part in the Great Wall of China trek last year are organising the event.

The group decided to buy Christmas stock from businesses for the fair.

The fair takes place on Saturday November 25 from 10am-3pm outside the New Look store at Marketgate Shopping Centre in Lancaster.

Stalls include baubles, tinsel, gift wrap, bows, cards, Christmas gifts and more.

There will also be a cake and mince pie stall, a tombola, a chocolate tombola, bag a bottle stall and a raffle. St John’s hospice choir will also make an appearance.