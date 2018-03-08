Feel the beats at More Music party night

Community music and education charity More Music are hosting a series of gigs curated by their Artistic Director, Pete Moser, featuring musicians who have worked with them over the past 25 years.

The third Pete’s Party Night, Beats, will take place at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday March 10 from 7.30pm.

Johnny Kalsi will be performing at More Music's party night.

With a line-up of outstanding musicians, this party night will be a toe-tapping celebration of distinctive beats that gets you up dancing.

The effervescent percussionist Johnny Kalsi, who has been described as the master of dhol, will be headlining the gig. Kalsi drives the Dhol Power House of The Mighty Dhol Foundation around the globe.

Leon Patel and the Journey of Orixas bring a celebration of cultural migration to the party night, performing African percussion and dance, Afro-Brazilian Carnival and lost ancient songs.

The Bristol Branch join the gig with a good ol’ knees up, bringing Brazilian Forro, a dash of Cajun sauce and samba swing.

More Music’s Ben McCabe, Leroy Lupton and Dave Shooter complete the line up and bring an intoxicating mix of percussion, synths, beats, bass and effects to the party.

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased online from www.moremusic.org.uk/beats or by calling More Music on 01524 831997.