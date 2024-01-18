A man who lives next to a derelict former Lancaster bar and nightclub fears potential safety issues there could cause a fatality.

Alex Pandolfo, who has lived in nearby Thurnham Mews next to the former Revolution bar for 32 years, is so worried about the safety of the Grade II listed building that he has called on the city council to place a Compulsory Purchase Order on it.

“I’m not concerned just because I live near the building, I’m also worried that people passing it might be in danger,” said retired Mr Pandolfo.

“It’s at a major junction for traffic and many pedestrians pass by. There must be a danger of slates coming off the roof in high winds and I don’t know how strong the masonry is.”

The Alexandra Hall building in Lancaster which is derelict. Photo: Lancaster Civic Vision.

In recent months, people have climbed up the scaffolding at the back of the building to place a traffic cone on top and banners have also been placed there too.

“If someone falls from the roof, there’s going to be a fatality,” Mr Pandolfo said.

He has contacted Lancaster City Council with his concerns on several occasions and has also been in touch with Lancaster MP, Cat Smith.

The building, which is located at a prominent gateway to the city centre, has been empty for 10 years. It is owned by private developers.

The former Revolution bar building is in a sad state. Photos by Kelvin Lister-Studdard.

After some windows were unlawfully removed, Urgent Work Notices were issued asking the owner to make the property watertight but these and further legal requests were ignored so last autumn, council contractors stepped in to install shutters and board up openings.

“These measures have been effective in preventing further decay to the building,” a council spokesperson said.

“Like residents, the council is currently awaiting the outcome of the Planning Inspectorate’s decision regarding the applicant’s decision to appeal the Listed Building Enforcement Notice that was served by the council in spring 2023. This is understood to be imminent.”

Nearby Thurnham Mews includes seven houses and a flat. Since the old Revolution bar closed, Mr Pandolfo claims there have been problems with rats in the courtyard, pigeon muck and dirty needles.

“It’s a health hazard,” he said.

He’s taken videos of water gushing out of pipes – which you can watch above – and is concerned that in wintry weather, this could freeze, causing another danger to residents.

He said there were a lot of trespassers on the site and had been rough sleepers living inside the building.

“I have no problem with rough sleepers trying to find a shelter but I’m worried about their safety with rats running around and they’ve taken calor gas stoves in there. If there was a fire, it would be a nightmare to get out.”

Lancaster Civic Vision had also raised concerns about the state of the Penny Street building which dates back to 1902 and is known as Alexandra Hall.

They said it was one of several city centre buildings, mostly owned by local property developers, which were being neglected and allowed to become derelict without realistic proposals being put forward for their development.