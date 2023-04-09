Fears grow for a Wigan 46-year-old who has now been missing for more than a week

Jonathan Ainscough, 46, was last seen by his family on Friday March 31 and might be riding his mountain bike.

Det Insp Chris Broad, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "We have been actively trying to locate Jonathan since he was reported missing but now need to appeal to the public.

"He is not believed to not be in possession of a mobile phone or any means of obtaining money.

Jonathan Ainscough hasn't been seen by family since March 31

"His family says he lives an isolated lifestyle, likes to cycle large distances and wild-camp.

"Jonathan has no identifiable links to specific people or places other than he likes to frequent areas in Lancashire, including the Ribble Valley, the Trough of Bowland and Pendle Hill, and Pembrokeshire.

"He is a white man, of slim build, with short shaved hair with facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black combat pants, black bobble hat and believed to be in possession of a black Specialized mountain bike.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Jonathan or had contact from him, both in Greater Manchester and further afield.

"Anyone with information about Jonathan's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7032 quoting log 3069-01/04/2023."

