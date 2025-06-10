Father’s Day is fast approaching (Sunday, June 15), and what better way to show your appreciation than by treating Dad to a memorable meal?
Whether he’s a fan of a hearty Sunday roast, a laid-back brunch, or a cold pint with a view, Lancashire has no shortage of fantastic places to dine.
From sizzling steaks to traditional carveries — and even a few Father’s Day freebies — we’ve rounded up 15 of the best restaurants and pubs across the county where you can celebrate in style:
1. The Guild
Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (1,009 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff." | Google
2. The Villa Wrea Green
Moss Side Lane, Wrea Green, Preston , PR4 2PE | 4.4 out of 5 (998 Google reviews) | Enjoy a delicious three-course meal for £28.95 per person that's sure to make his day unforgettable. | TripAdvisor Photo: TripAdvisor
3. The Broughton Inn
Garstang Road, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5HE | 4.3 out of 5 (1,127 Google reviews) | Enjoy a delicious three-course Father’s Day Set Menu from £26.95 on June 15. | Google
4. Air Balloon
Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2QS | 3.8 out of 5 (2,309 Google reviews) | Book for Father’s Day weekend (June 14-15), and Dad’s first drink is on the house! | Google
