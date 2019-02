Friends Anne Duncan and Carole Butcher organised and hosted a big Bentham coffee morning, raising £2,444 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The get-together, which lasted just an hour-and-a half, took over Bentham Methodist Church.

As well as tea and coffee and a tempting array of home-made treats, there were also stalls selling books, cards, cakes and nearly new items. For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation visit www.rosemere.org.uk.