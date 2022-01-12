Fancy a game of ten pin bowling while helping a good Lancaster cause?

CancerCare director of fundraising Emma Athersmith (right) with a competitor at the 2020 bowling event.

On Tuesday February 1, Soul Bowl in Morecambe will be hosting Mods & Rockers Bowl, a special knockout tournament and night of entertainment in aid of the charity which provides support for people affected by cancer and bereavement.

The competition will feature 10 teams of six and includes knockout bowling competition, food and refreshments, fun games throughout the night and live DJ playing classic tunes from the Mods and Rockers era.

CancerCare fundraiser Kat Michaels said: “We did a similar Grease-themed event at Soul Bowl back in 2020 and it was a fantastic night which raised thousands of pounds for us. It is the first of a packed programme of CancerCare events for 2021 and we are looking forward to kicking off 2021 with a great night of fun!”

The competitors at the 2020 Grease-themed bowling event.