Family theatre at The Dukes this half-term

Tigers, rabbits and bees are on their way to The Dukes for some fun half-term entertainment this February.

On February 16, the Lancaster theatre will be hosting two performances of Stripey Honey…Is Very Yummy! And on February 20, there’s three performances of Rabbit Girl and The Search For Wonder.

Featuring new music, dance and puppetry, Stripey Honey is a touching and funny story of how tigers, bees and honey collectors learn to live and play together.

Rabbit Girl and The Search for Wonder is a new show about the joy of storytelling, coping with loss and finding wonder in the world again.

For more details and tickets, contact 01524 598500.