Family's tribute to 'amazing' Ebony, 12, who died in M61 crash

The family of a 12 year-old girl who died following a collision on the M61 have paid tribute to her.

Ebony Gould from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the crash where she later died of her injuries.

Ebony Gould, 12, died in the crash on the M61

Her family have paid the following tribute to her and said: "Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl and is going be missed by so many."

Police were called at around 8pm on Saturday following reports of a serious collision on the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge.

READ MORE: Police search for two men who fled the scene after M61 horror crash

A Nissan Micra, which Ebony was travelling in, left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome. A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat. A Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

12-year-old Ebony Gould died following the crash on the M61

The driver of the Nissan, a 27 year old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. Other parties were not injured.

The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around six feet-tall. One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a ‘navy bomber jacket’. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

The road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work.

READ MORE: Female passenger dies in crash on M61

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ebony’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision continues. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1279 of January 26th. Information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.