Family pay tribute to “sadly missed” father who died on train at Silverdale

The family of a man who died on board a train at Silverdale station have paid tribute to their “sadly missed” husband and father following the tragic incident.

The family of David Clark, 56, of Grange-over-Sands, said: “David was a very popular character in the local community.

“One thing that we have been shown through this tragedy is that David will be so sadly missed by his many friends.”

The family would like to thank their family and friends in the local community for their continued support throughout this extremely heartbreaking and challenging time.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to David’s death, and would appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened on the 8.45pm Preston to Barrow train on March 2 to contact BTP as soon as possible, by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 678 of 02/03/19.

A 22-year-old woman from Flookburgh and a 32-year-old man from Grange-over-Sands were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and remain released on police bail while enquiries continue.