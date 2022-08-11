Family of four rescued after being cut off by Morecambe tide

The RNLI hovercraft and inshore lifeboat were undertaking a training exercise on the bay just before 8pm on Wednesday, when they received a call to assist the family, who had been cut off by the incoming tide off the coast of the Battery.
Both rescue vessels attended the scene against a fast incoming tide, located the family and brought them safely to shore.
The family said they had gone on the beach enjoying the fine weather but were completely unaware of the tide sweeping around them.
Steve Wilson, lifeboat operations manager, said: “Morecambe’s coastline is unique to most across the UK in that the tide will quickly encircle you as it begins to come in.
"We urge anyone venturing out on the bay to be aware of the tide times and ensure they are safely at shore as the tide starts to come in.”