Families can enjoy a taste of the old and new and a little festive magic at the Garstang Victorian Festival

The countdown is on to one of the district’s biggest events events in the festive calendar with people from all over the region joining locals for the GarstangVictorian evening.

Garstang town centre will once again be transported back into the Dickensian era with entertainment and fayre for all from bands and singers, to parched peas, fairground rides and Father Christmas.

Garstang Victorian Festival

Father Christmas will open the event on Monday and Tuesday December 11 and 12 from 6pm before setting up shop in his High Street grotto. There are a vast array of stalls and new for this year the Made in Lancashire Mini Market situated outside Nicksons in Park Hill Road

Organisers are promising another fantastic event and this year will be bringing together the old and new with the ' Weind Bar' and market, exciting new additions to the programme.

A spokesperson said: "We’ve even more to see and do this year. We have new entertainment, new stalls and new areas!

"We’re going to be making more announcements so be sure to keep checking back or take a look on our Facebook page.

"The first new area we’re going to announce is our new Made in Lancashire Mini Market situated outside Nicksons. Featuring local producers of food, gifts and treats, this new area is not to be missed!

"We’ve also lined up some fantastic entertainment on both evenings."

The Weind Bar will feature

Copper Fizz (Gin Bar), Mini Fizz Kart (Prosecco Bar, Liquour Coffee, Baileys Hot Chocolate) and the Crankshaft Brewery (Pop-up bar and bottled beers).

For more details visit www. garstangvictorianfestival.co.uk