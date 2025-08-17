Faces of 45 notorious criminals jailed in Lancashire in 2025 so far - including Thomas Dures and Ryan Wellings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

From drug gang leaders and sex offenders to violent attackers and murderers, these are 45 criminals convicted of Lancashire-linked crimes and jailed so far this year.

Their cases reveal the range of offences that have shaken communities across the county - and the tough sentences handed down by the courts in response:

Daniel Roccia led a gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine. Roccia, 36, of Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on the day his trial was due to begin in May last year, having previously denied the offence. He was jailed for 12 years and four months.

1. Daniel Roccia

Daniel Roccia led a gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine. Roccia, 36, of Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on the day his trial was due to begin in May last year, having previously denied the offence. He was jailed for 12 years and four months. | Lancashire Police

Ryan Wellings, 30, was cleared of the unlawful killing of Kiena Dawes, 23, who left a suicide note calling her partner a “monster” who had “killed me”. She left the note and their nine-month-old daughter with a friend before killing herself on a railway line on July 22 2022. He was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two-year period and jailed for six and a half years.

2. Ryan Wellings

Ryan Wellings, 30, was cleared of the unlawful killing of Kiena Dawes, 23, who left a suicide note calling her partner a “monster” who had “killed me”. She left the note and their nine-month-old daughter with a friend before killing herself on a railway line on July 22 2022. He was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two-year period and jailed for six and a half years. | Lancashire Police

Thomas Dures fatally stabbed Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk and then went on the run for 18 months. Dures, of no fixed address but formerly of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was jailed for 23 years.

3. Thomas Dures

Thomas Dures fatally stabbed Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk and then went on the run for 18 months. Dures, of no fixed address but formerly of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was jailed for 23 years. | Lancashire Police

Adam Garnett continued to control the supply of Class A drugs while serving a 15-year sentence behind bars. Garnett, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 years and six months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will serve this sentence consecutively to an existing 15-year term already being served.

4. Adam Garnett

Adam Garnett continued to control the supply of Class A drugs while serving a 15-year sentence behind bars. Garnett, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 years and six months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will serve this sentence consecutively to an existing 15-year term already being served. | Lancashire Police

