30 criminals were jailed in connection with offences across Lancashire this July, with sentences ranging from a few weeks to decades in prison.

Among them is Thomas Dures, who was handed a 23-year sentence for the fatal stabbing of teenager Matthew Daulbyin Ormskirk.

Others include child sex offenders, organised crime members, and repeat shoplifters, all brought to justice through police investigations across the county and beyond.

Their cases highlight the range of offences impacting communities in Lancashire - and the tough sentences handed down by the courts in response:

1 . Darren Crawford Darren Crawford, 44, of Infirmary Road, Blackburn, was jailed for two years and eight months after breaking into a property on Essex Close and stealing a wallet. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2 . Liam Hendry Liam Hendry, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 52 weeks after committing 21 shoplifting offences and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order on four occasions. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3 . Anthony McFarlane Anthony McFarlane, 34, from Chorley, was jailed for three years after arranging to meet a '14-year-old girl' following a sexually explicit conversation online. He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting sexual activity. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales