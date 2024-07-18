Explore beautiful Morecambe Bay and help raise £10K for Lancaster charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walkers are being urged to step up to a new fundraising challenge whilst also enjoying the breathtaking bay landscape and its surroundings.

CancerCare has launched its virtual Every Step Counts campaign with the aim of raising £10,000.

During the challenge, 12 walks located across the geographical patch – North Lancashire, South Cumbria and Barrow-in-Furness – have been planned. The walks vary in difficulty but are suited to everyone irrespective of walking experience. On three of the routes, an electric tramper is available to hire. You can create your own challenge, taking on as many routes as you like in whatever order and over a chosen timeframe.

Upon sign-up, participants will receive a walker’s pack in return for a £15 donation. This will include a walker’s information booklet detailing maps and information on fundraising as well as a unique, handcrafted crocheted toy bird to take on each walk.

Enjoy the breath taking scenery of Morecambe Bay whilst raising funds for a good cause.

Among the first to join are Lizzie, Iain and their eight-month-old son, James John. Over the next year, the trio will complete the walks in memory of James’ late grandmother and his uncle, John.

Lizzie has benefited from CancerCare’s services immensely over the past 12 months. On March 14 2023, Lizzie’s brother John suddenly died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. John’s eldest son, Freddie, was just 22 months-old and his youngest, Ollie, was just eight days-old. Lizzie was also pregnant with James at the time.

Lizzie was welcomed into CancerCare and has since received a course of bereavement counselling sessions.

She said: “CancerCare has been a safe haven and shining light to me throughout this storm. I’ve been provided with a safe space for me to pour out the often overwhelming emotions bubbling within me, and I’m also able to feel understood and validated.

“I feel very fortunate to have found in CancerCare a community of quiet solidarity where without saying a word you feel understood. My counsellor has been a constant in my life helping me navigate a world that I've no longer recognised at times. I’m so grateful for this support and it’s why I've been moved to fundraise for CancerCare.”

Last year, CancerCare’s therapists spent just over 10,000 hours working with and listening to adults and children in one-to-one therapy sessions.

Get involved by visiting cancercare.org.uk and search Every Step Counts.