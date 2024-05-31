Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Training provider, PHX Training, has appointed a new business manager to spearhead operations at its expanding Morecambe branch.

Julie Oddie will help to deliver programmes designed for people who want to develop professional and personal skills through career coaching, workshops and mentoring.

Julie worked for nine years with talent transformation providers, GP Strategies.

As part of her role, Julie is responsible for the company’s Skills and Welfare to Work programmes, driving contract performance, and the delivery of quality standards and budget levels.

Julie Oddie is the new business manager at PHX Training in Morecambe.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the PHX drive and continuing the already stellar work it has been doing with the residents of Morecambe and Lancaster,” said Julie.

“Our expert staff can help people of all ages to find their next job, or help bosses to train and grow their workforce to become more skilled and work-ready.”

PHX Training recently relocated to a larger site in Morecambe to accommodate its growing number of learners in the town where it has had a presence since 2012.

The office, based on Euston Road, Morecambe, has 10 members of staff and is still growing, with plans to recruit for additional roles in the future.

PHX Training is a North West training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and Maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.