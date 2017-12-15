Exotic animals stolen from Lancaster pet shop

A number of exotic animals were stolen from a Lancaster pet shop in an overnight raid.

A number of animals including four baby snakes, a tortoise and reptiles were taken during a burglary at A.J. Exotics & Pet Supplies, on Ullswater Road.

One of the reptiles that were stolen during the raid.

Owner, Ashley Parsons has been left devastated and just wants the animals back.

“I don’t care about the money that was taken, I just want the animals back, they are not going to survive without the proper equipment,” he said.

Police were called to the business around 10.45am on Thursday (December 14) to reports of a burglary.

Officers believe the pet shop was broken into between 6pm on Wednesday (December 13) and 9.30am on Thursday.

A tortoise was stolen during the raid.

Ashley arrived to the shop on Thursday morning to find the front door was unlocked.

“They broke into my mums car on Beamount, my mum had a spare set of keys in her car, they found them and went to the shop and stole a range of animal stock,” said Ashley.

“They also took the charity boxes, things were damaged and smashed.

“We had a freezer full of frozen snake food, that was missing.

“The guinea boxes had been messed with, but none of them were taken.

“My ferret in the back was shaken, he was frightened to death, the poor thing.

“I went into the stock room, all the things had been moved in there.”

Around £120 was taken from the cash till, charity boxes to Wolfwood and Animal Care were also stolen.

“It is coming up to Christmas they thought lets get some presents, the thing they stole were very specific,” said Ashley.

“They would need to keep the animals in the correct temperature to keep them healthy, I know the animals will be suffering.”

Ashley opened the shop in August 2014, his first business venture since he studied animal care at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Ashley said this is not the first time the shop has had a spell of crime,

“There was an attempted break in three months ago but they didn’t get in, the area is full of crime at the moment,” he said.

An investigation has been launched and no arrests have yet been made.

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting crime reference number WB171872.